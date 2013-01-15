FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-IMF says Ugandan economy set to grow 6-7 pct in medium term
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2013 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-IMF says Ugandan economy set to grow 6-7 pct in medium term

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Economy seen growing 5 pct in 2012/13

* Interest rates were hiked to fight inflation

* Fight against graft must be toughened

KAMPALA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Uganda’s tight monetary stance to combat inflation has sharply slowed economic growth but medium-term growth will reach its potential level of 6 percent to 7 percent, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

East Africa’s third biggest economy jacked up interest rates in the second half of 2011 to fight soaring prices as inflation peaked at over 30 percent. It then launched a run of monthly growth-boosting rate cuts in June last year, which it paused for the first time this month with inflation at 5.5 percent.

Although inflation has been brought under control, economic expansion is comfortably below its potential growth rate of about 7 percent, the central bank has said.

“Reviving economic activity is therefore an urgent priority for Uganda’s low-income economy,” the IMF said in a statement late on Monday.

“To this end, the authorities’ short-term policies are appropriately geared at maintaining essential public investment and encouraging a gradual resumption of bank lending, while continuing to allow the shilling to reflect market conditions.”

The IMF forecast in November the Ugandan economy would grow 5 percent in the 2012/13 fiscal year from 3.4 percent in the previous period.

The Washington-based body also said the recent theft of donor funds by Ugandan officials, which led to some donors suspending aid, signalled the need for a more radical fight against graft.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.