Ugandan 2011/12 growth seen at 3.2 pct-Stats Office
May 31, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Ugandan 2011/12 growth seen at 3.2 pct-Stats Office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, May 31 (Reuters) - The Ugandan economy is expected to grow 3.2 percent in the fiscal year that ends on June 30, down from 6.7 percent expansion in the previous 12 months, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The statistics office said it expected the industrial sector to post just 1.1 percent growth after 7.9 percent the previous year and expansion in the services sector to slow to 3.1 percent from 8.4 percent.

It said, however, agricultural output was seen growing by 3.0 percent after 0.7 percent growth in the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2011. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by David Clarke)

