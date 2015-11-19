IMF trims Uganda's GDP growth forecast to 5 pct for fiscal 2015/16

NAIROBI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund revised Uganda’s growth forecast for the 2015/16 (July-June) fiscal year to 5 percent from a previous 5.8 percent, the fund said in a statement on Thursday.

GDP growth has reached 5 percent “and is expected to remain at that level... reflecting tight credit conditions and a smaller-than-expected fiscal stimulus,” IMF said in a statement late on Wednesday.

In May, IMF gave its 5.8 percent growth projection for the fiscal year to June 2016 . (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edith Honan)