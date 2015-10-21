FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uganda to hike power prices by 17 pct due to shilling's slide
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 21, 2015 / 12:56 PM / in 2 years

Uganda to hike power prices by 17 pct due to shilling's slide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Uganda will raise consumer electricity prices by 17 percent this quarter due to the sharp weakening of the local currency, the energy regulator said.

The East African nation pegs electricity prices to movements in the exchange rate, inflation and fuel prices, and carries out quarterly reviews. The shilling has weakened 23 percent against the dollar since the start of the year, mainly due to a firmer U.S. currency and investor worries over Uganda’s growing trade deficit.

The average consumer tariff for the fourth quarter, the regulator said, would be 507 shillings ($0.1406) per kilowatt hour, up from 432.2 shillings last quarter.

“The depreciation of the Uganda shilling... has a major impact on electricity supply industry costs,” the state-run Uganda Electricity Regulatory Authority said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Higher tariffs are likely to drive up inflation. Annual inflation jumped to 7.2 percent in September, the highest rate since March last year, from 4.8 percent in August.

The central bank said on Tuesday the shilling’s depreciation over the last 12 months was yet to feed through completely to consumer prices and would continue to put upward pressure on inflation. ($1 = 3,605.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.