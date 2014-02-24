Uganda's Museveni to sign anti-gay bill - government spokesman

KAMPALA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni will on Monday sign a controversial anti-homosexuality bill which Western countries have criticised and tried to stop from being signed into law, a Ugandan government spokesman said.

“The president is signing the anti-homosexuality bill today at 11 (0800 GMT). He wants to sign it with the full witness of the international media to demonstrate Uganda’s independence in the face of Western pressure and provocation,” Ugandan Government spokesman Ofwono Opondo told Reuters.

Homosexuality is taboo in African countries and illegal in 37. Few Africans are openly gay, as they fear imprisonment, violence and loss of their jobs. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Eric Walsh)