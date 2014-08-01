Ugandan court rules anti-homosexuality law unconstitutional

KAMPALA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A Ugandan court on Friday struck down an anti-homosexuality law that punishes gay sex with long jail sentences after Ugandans opposed to the law filed a constitutional petition alleging that the law violates fundamental rights.

“I can confirm the anti-homosexuality law has been struck down. The judge said there were irregularities in the process of its enactment and also there was no quorum in parliament,” said Nicholas Opio, a lawyer for the petitioners. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Janet Lawrence)