FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Breakdown of Ugandan April inflation data
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 30, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Breakdown of Ugandan April inflation data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, April 30 (Reuters) - Uganda's headline inflation
rate slowed to 20.3 percent in April from a revised
21.1 percent in March, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics said on
Monday.	
    Following is a breakdown of the consumer price data: 	
 CATEGORY                WEIGHT   PCT CHANGE VS  PCT CHANGE VS
 
                                       MAR 2012     APRIL 2011
 Food                        27.2        5.5            15.1  
 Beverages & Tobacco          4.7        0.5            23.3
 Clothing & Footwear          4.4       -0.6            34.8
 Rent, Fuel & Utilities      14.8        1.1            30.8  
 
 Household & Personal         4.5        0.4            22.2
 Transport & Communication   12.8        0.7            20.9
 Education                   14.7       -0.1            14.7
 Health, Entertainment       16.8        1.3            19.4
 All Items                  100.0        2.2            20.3
      	
	
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by David Clarke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.