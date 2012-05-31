FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of Ugandan May inflation data
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 31, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of Ugandan May inflation data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, May 31 (Reuters) - Uganda's headline inflation rate
 slowed to 18.6 percent in May from a revised 20.0
percent in April, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics said on
Thursday.	
    Following is a breakdown of the consumer price data: 	
 CATEGORY                   WEIGHT       PCT VS        PCT VS 
 
                                       APRIL 2012     MAY 2011
 Food                        27.2       -0.1            13.7  
 Beverages & Tobacco          4.7        1.6            24.9
 Clothing & Footwear          4.4       -2.0            27.1
 Rent, Fuel & Utilities      14.8       -1.7            27.0  
 
 Household & Personal         4.5        0.7            19.5
 Transport & Communication   12.8       -0.2            20.4
 Education                   14.7        0.1            14.3
 Health, Entertainment       16.8        1.5            18.9
 All Items                  100.0       -0.1            18.6
      	
	
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
