UPDATE 1-Food drives fall in Uganda's October inflation to 4.1 pct yr-on-yr

KAMPALA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Uganda's inflation was slightly lower at 4.1 percent year-on-year in October, the statistics office said on Monday, driven by a slowdown in food prices.

Month-on-month inflation increased by 0.9 pct in October, unchanged from September. The year-on-year inflation in September was 4.2 percent.

Annual core inflation was revised to 5.1 percent, up from 4.1 percent in September, driven by an increase in the price of education, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

Core inflation is a measurement that the central bank monitors for monetary policy, which strips out food, fuel, metered water and electricity prices.