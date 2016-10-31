FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Food drives fall in Uganda's October inflation to 4.1 pct yr-on-yr
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 31, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Food drives fall in Uganda's October inflation to 4.1 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with details)

KAMPALA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Uganda's inflation was slightly lower at 4.1 percent year-on-year in October, the statistics office said on Monday, driven by a slowdown in food prices.

Month-on-month inflation increased by 0.9 pct in October, unchanged from September. The year-on-year inflation in September was 4.2 percent.

Annual core inflation was revised to 5.1 percent, up from 4.1 percent in September, driven by an increase in the price of education, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

Core inflation is a measurement that the central bank monitors for monetary policy, which strips out food, fuel, metered water and electricity prices. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Katharine Houreld and Alexander Smith)

