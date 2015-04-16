FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling seen stable on tight liquidity
April 16, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

Ugandan shilling seen stable on tight liquidity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, April 16 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Thursday and was seen stable in the course of the day, underpinned by scarce local currency liquidity.

At 0738 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,000/3,010, unchanged from Wednesday’s close.

“The market is very tight on shillings,” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

“We’ll see the unit trade in a stable position around this level since there aren’t many players taking positions.”

Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank, said the liquidity squeeze was caused by corporate mid-month tax payments and demand for local currency by investors seeking to take part in this week’s Treasury bill auction.

The central bank sold Treasury bills of all maturities worth 175 billion shillings ($58 million) on Wednesday.

The shilling scarcity had pushed the rate on overnight funds on Thursday to 13 percent from 11 percent two days ago, he said.

Traders say the local currency - which has lost 8.5 percent to the dollar so far this year - is expected to remain trading on a weak footing in the coming months despite the central bank policy-tightening move this month.

Much of the pressure on the shilling is expected to be caused by concerns over a widening currency account deficit and an anticipated surge in public spending before a general election due to be set for early next year.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... ($1 = 3,000.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)

