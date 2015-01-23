Ugandan shilling firmer, still vulnerable

KAMPALA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stronger on Friday, helped by an interbank sell-off after a string of central bank interventions but traders said the local currency still remained vulnerable.

At 1147 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,865/2,875, stronger than Thursday’s close of 2,880/2,890.

“After the interventions, we’re seeing a lot of caution in the market... some are selling off (dollars),” said Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa.

Ahmed said the market was sensing the central bank was keen to keep the local currency below 2,900 and that the shilling would likely remain in the 2,850-2,900 range in the short term.

Depreciation pressure has been mounting on the shilling this month, fanned by soaring demand for dollars by commercial banks and fuel importers.

Traders say banks were building long dollar positions to hedge against any risks from a likely U.S. hike of interest rates and a globally bullish greenback, weakening the shilling.

So far this year, the shilling has lost 3.6 percent of its value against the greenback and triggered five interventions by the central bank or Bank of Uganda (BoU) to stem the losses and boost market confidence.

Although BoU typically doesn’t disclose how much money it injects into the market, Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners, a former central banker with BoU, estimated about $45 million could have been sold in this week’s three interventions.

He said the interventions had “calmed the nerves” although the shilling’s outlook remained bearish.

“In the coming week... end month flows are likely to improve supply, but as that wanes, pressures are likely to build up again,” he said.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)