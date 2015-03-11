UPDATE 1-Uganda's central bank sells dollars as shilling hits new low

* Critics see government spending as pre-election ploy

* Central bank has intervened seven times this year

* Global dollar strength, corporate demand also weighs (Adds trader comment, details about shilling’s fall)

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, March 11 (Reuters) - Uganda’s central bank sold dollars to support the shilling on Wednesday after it lost as much as 1.5 percent on investor jitters over the prospect of rising government spending before next year’s elections.

The shilling fell to 3,040/3,050, the latest in a series of new record lows, prompting the Bank of Uganda’s intervention. By 1043 GMT, it was trading marginally stronger at 3,038/48.

The local currency had closed on Tuesday at 2,995/3,005.

The central bank said it was in the market to sell foreign exchange, but gave no further details. The bank has intervened at least seven times this year, while the shilling is now 8.7 percent weaker against the greenback so far this year.

“The reported government plans to increase spending is feeding a lot of panicked buying (of dollars) in the interbank,” said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank. “People are taking positions now.”

The Ugandan government has asked parliament to approve a total of 800 billion shillings ($266 million) in extra funds for the fiscal year ending in June, a rise of 5.3 percent on the original spending forecast.

Critics say the extra spending is to woo voters before the presidential and parliamentary polls early in 2016, mirroring a hike in spending before the 2011 vote that sent prices higher, drove the currency lower and sparked street protests.

The government denies the charges, saying it will use the cash to meet security and other demands. Parliament must still approve the extra cash, but the assembly is expected to give the nod as it is dominated by President Yoweri Museveni’s party.

The global strength of the dollar and demand for foreign exchange by companies seeking to pay dividends had added to shilling weakness, traders said.

In addition, Kamaluddin said the interbank market had plenty of shilling liquidity despite a central bank mop-up of about 200 billion shillings via a seven-day repo on Tuesday.

“The sentiment from the dollar’s general global strength and genuine corporate demand are combining to hit the shilling,” said Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank.

