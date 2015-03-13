UPDATE 1-Uganda's central bank says in market to sell foreign exchange

(Adds trader’s comments, details)

KAMPALA, March 13 (Reuters) - Uganda’s central bank sold an unspecified amount of dollars on Friday, helping the shilling recover after weakening against the dollar in early trading.

At 0727 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,885/2,895 against the dollar, after trading earlier at 3,000/3,010 before the bank intervened.

The local currency had closed at 2,940/2,950 on Thursday.

“The central bank’s dollar sell-off is pushing (shilling) sharply downwards (stronger),” said Sage Daniel Muganza, trader at Centenary Bank. “There’s also a biting shilling scarcity.”

Muganza, however, said the local currency was still under pressure and was likely to surrender some of its gains.

So far this year, the currency has lost 4.6 percent of its value against the greenback, coming under relentless pressure from commercial banks building positions to hedge against further weakening of the shilling.

The shilling has also plunged on concerns that the government would increase spending before the 2016 election, leading to the same spike in inflation that hammered the economy after the 2011 vote.

The central bank has sold dollars at least nine times this year to support the local currency, and sought to reassure investors on Thursday by saying it would be vigilant against inflation. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)