UPDATE 3-Ugandan central bank sells dollars to stop shilling's slide

(Adds background on shilling's levels)

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Uganda’s central bank intervened in the market twice on Tuesday to prop up a shilling that hit a lifetime low, sapped by soaring demand from commercial banks and offshore investors concerned by the prospect of a U.S. interest rate hike this year.

The shilling weakened to trade at 2,904/2914, near 2,910/2,920, a level it last reached on Sept 23, 2011, prompting the central bank to sell an unspecified amount of dollars. The shilling recovered to 2,895/2,905 where it closed for the day.

The local currency - which has lost 4.3 percent against the dollar so far this year - had closed at 2,890/2,900 on Monday.

The central bank, which has already sold dollars on two previous occasions in the market this month, has said that some of the shilling’s depreciation was caused by speculation and vowed to act firmly to curb volatility.

“Strong demand is coming from players in the interbank, but we’re also seeing offshore people in the market,” said Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank.

Iga said offshore investors, unnerved by the outlook for the shilling on the back of a globally bullish greenback, are probably cutting positions in local assets.

Traders say they are building long dollar positions on expectations that the dollar will remain firm against major currencies.

The shilling’s depreciation largely started in the second half of last year, and escalated sharply at the beginning of 2015 with most traders blaming the greenback’s global strength.

Some traders have also cited foreign-owned corporates building positions as they prepare to pay 2014 dividends.

