Uganda central bank says ready to intervene, sets July 13 MPC meeting

July 9, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

Uganda central bank says ready to intervene, sets July 13 MPC meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, July 9 (Reuters) - The Ugandan central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee will meet on July 13 to discuss economic developments in the country, it said on Thursday, after the shilling hit a new all-time low.

The Bank of Uganda said it sold dollars on Thursday to smooth out volatility after the shilling weakened, but reiterated the exchange rate remained market-driven.

“The BoU is not indifferent to the volatility in the foreign exchange market and stands ready to intervene whenever it is necessary,” it said in the statement. (Writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Edith Honan)


