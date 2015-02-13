FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling seen range-bound on low dollar demand, inflows
February 13, 2015 / 10:49 AM / 3 years ago

Ugandan shilling seen range-bound on low dollar demand, inflows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was
flat on Friday and was seen holding steady in the days ahead on
slow dollar demand and offshore investor inflows to government
bonds. 
    At 0939 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,865/2,875, unchanged from Thursday's close.
    "Some banks are showing appetite but it's scattered...
overall I would favour a stable (shilling) outlook," said Faisal
Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.
    After weakening rapidly last month, the shilling has
consolidated in a stable range of around 2,840-2,880.
    Support has been drawn in part from the central bank selling
dollars and market expectations of hard currency inflows as
investors prepare to buy government Treasury bills and bonds.
    Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank, said the central
bank or Bank of Uganda's decision to hold its key lending rate
at 11 percent on Thursday was also likely to cushion the
shilling from weakening further.
    "It allayed fears of possible further depreciation," he
said. 
    
  ($1 = 2,862.0000 Ugandan shillings)

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)

