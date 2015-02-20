FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling stable, seen firming on end-month inflows
February 20, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

Ugandan shilling stable, seen firming on end-month inflows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was
flat on Friday but was seen firming next week on hard currency
inflows from charities and offshore investors chasing high
yields on government debt. 
    At 0924 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,865/2,875 unchanged from Thursday's close.
    "Activity is slumped," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at
Crane Bank.  
    The shilling is now 3.3 percent weaker against the dollar so
far this year.
    Traders say the local currency should stay relatively
supported in coming weeks on likely dollar inflows from offshore
investors into Ugandan debt, drawn by high yields.
    A market note by fund manager Alpha Capital Partners said
the local currency would be supported by end-month flows.
    Traders say most end-month flows typically come from
non-governmental organisations converting hard currency to pay
local salaries and meet other monthly expenses.  
    
  ($1 = 2,865.0000 Ugandan shillings)

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)

