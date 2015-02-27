FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2015

Ugandan shilling stable in quiet trade, seen weaker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was little changed on Friday in quiet trade but the market was betting on a depreciation bias next week, driven by dollar demand from firms and banks.

The shilling closed at 2,886/2,896, a touch stronger than Thursday’s close of 2,888/2,898.

“The outlook suggests a bearish shilling in the coming week,” said Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners.

“The view is that... position building is likely to begin ahead of the dividend declaration by most large corporates,” he said of foreign-owned firms which send dividend payments to their parent company in dollars.

The local currency, which is 4 percent down against the greenback so far this year, has traded largely in the 2,840-2,880 range this month after sharp depreciation in January triggered a series of dollar sell-offs by the central bank to stem its fall.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
