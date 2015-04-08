FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling strengthens after central bank rate hike
April 8, 2015

Ugandan shilling strengthens after central bank rate hike

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

KAMPALA, April 8 (Reuters) - Uganda's shilling firmed
on Wednesday after the central bank hiked its benchmark lending
rate by 100 basis points, spurring players to convert some of
their dollar holdings for a higher yielding local currency.
    At 1132 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,972/2,982, stronger than Tuesday's close of 2,985/2,995. 
    "We're seeing players doing conversions as they move into
the local currency which is now higher-yielding," said Isaac
Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank. 
    "BoU (Bank of Uganda)'s declaration that they're determined
to intervene to curb volatility has added to the positive
sentiment."
    The central bank raised its benchmark rate to
12 percent from 11 percent for first time since June last year,
citing a need to stop core inflation from rising above their
medium-term target of 5 percent. 
    The bank attributed the rise in core inflation to the
depreciation of the shilling which is now 6.9 percent weaker
against the dollar so far this year. 
    The BoU has directly intervened in the market and sold
dollars at least ten times since January to try to slow the
weakening of the shilling which touched its all-time record low
of 3,016/3,126 on March 12. 
    Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank, said
there was still some appetite for the greenback from the energy
and telecoms sectors but that overall the shilling was likely to
trade on a firmer footing after the rate hike.
    
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)

