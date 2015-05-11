Ugandan shilling firmer on low dollar demand, more gains seen

KAMPALA, May 11 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling firmed slightly on Monday, lifted by subdued dollar demand from corporate firms and interbank players and traders forecast further gains for the local currency.

At 0854 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,995/3,005, stronger than Friday’s close of 3,000/3,010.

“Appetite for the greenback is very subdued from corporates as well as in the interbank,” said Lucas Ochieng, a trader at Orient Bank.

Appetite for hard currency from corporates is typically low around this time of the month, as they set aside shillings to meet their local mid-month tax obligations.

Although the shilling came under sustained pressure early this year, it has lately stabilised at around 3,000. So far this year the local currency is 7.6 percent weaker to the greenback.

“I don’t expect (dollar) demand to pick up this week ... the unit might strengthen to below 2,990,” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

The shilling could weaken in the weeks ahead, traders said, as investor confidence is likely to be weighed down by concern over Uganda’s deteriorating current account deficit and increased spending in the run-up to elections due next year.

