Ugandan shilling firms on low dollar demand, liquidity mop up

KAMPALA, May 12 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was firmer on Tuesday, buoyed by slow dollar demand and a mop-up of excess liquidity in the interbank market by the central bank.

At 0945 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,990/3,000, stronger than Monday’s close of 2,995/3,005.

“Demand in the market is flat so the shilling is drawing support from that,” said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank. “The sucking out of excess money by the central bank has also helped to an extent.”

The Bank of Uganda (BoU) conducted a seven-day repurchase agreement (repo) on Tuesday, taking out a total of 197 billion shillings ($66 million) from the market.

Repos strengthen the local currency by making it relatively more expensive to hold long dollar positions.

Traders say corporate demand for the greenback is likely to remain subdued this week as most use up their local currency reserves to pay mid-month taxes.

“We have some inquiries from some corporates but the current level puts them off,” said a trader at a leading commercial bank. “We might see a rebound in demand at lower levels.”

The shilling is 7.3 percent weaker against the greenback so far this year.

The local currency is expected to trade with a bearish tone in coming months, undermined by investor fears over a growing current account deficit and an anticipated surge in government spending ahead of elections in early 2016.

