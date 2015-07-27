Ugandan shilling weakens on dollar demand from energy, manufacturers

KAMPALA, July 27 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Monday after demand from energy and manufacturing sectors surged and the central bank boosted local currency liquidity in the money markets.

At 0933 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,345/3,355, down from Friday’s close of 3,335/3,345. The shilling is down 17.3 percent to the greenback so far this year.

“There’s healthy demand from manufacturing and energy corporates,” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

The shilling has been trading around 3,300 in recent days after the central bank tightened the monetary policy and sold dollar to slow the sharp depreciation of the local currency which pushed it to an all-time low of 3,620/3,630 on July 10.

Bukenya said the central bank had sold local currency into the interbank on Monday via a three-day reverse repo and this could trigger further depreciation for the shilling.

It was not clear how much had been injected into the market.

Traders say the shilling’s medium term outlook was bearish as investors continue to worry about increased public spending ahead of elections early next year and a widening current account deficit.

Uganda is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections between February and March.

