Ugandan shilling weaker as interbank demand surges

KAMPALA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was weaker on Tuesday, weighed down by a surge in dollar demand from interbank players as local currency liquidity improved.

At 0844 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,465/3,475, weaker than Monday’s close of 3,440/3,450.

“Liquidity supply is good and interbank players are taking advantage to build positions,” said Prithwijit Ghosh, treasurer at Bank of Baroda.

The central bank, Bank of Uganda (BoU), pumped hundreds of billions of shillings worth liquidity into the interbank last week via reverse repos.

The shilling - which is 20 percent weaker against the dollar so far this year - is still off the 3,620/3,630 all-time low it hit on July 10 but has been steadily losing ground in recent days after days of relatively stable trading.

Traders say the local currency’s outlook in the coming months will be bearish as investors grow jittery over a widening current account deficit and surging public spending ahead of presidential elections early next year.

Possible capital flight ahead of those elections is also weakening the shilling.

A trader from a leading commercial bank said the shilling’s renewed weakening was likely to trigger rush for greenbacks from manufacturers and other importers.

“These corporates will want to come in before the dollar becomes too costly,” he said. “This pressure will push the shilling into more losses.”

