Ugandan shilling weakens on liquidity, rising dollar demand

KAMPALA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling lost ground on Wednesday as dollar demand by banks surged amid increased local currency liquidity, against scanty hard currency inflows.

At 0843 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,485/3,495, weaker than Tuesday’s close of 3,470/3,480.

“Inflows have dwindled, so whatever is coming in is being snapped up by interbank players thus the pressure on the unit,” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

The shilling - which is 20.6 percent weaker against the greenback so far this year - has been steadily losing ground in recent days on the back of corporate and interbank demand.

Another trader at a different commercial bank said the shilling was being “undermined by the expected hike of interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve and too much liquidity in the interbank.”

A U.S. Fed official expressed support for an interest rate hike in September.

Uganda’s central bank last week injected liquidity through two reverse repos, adding liquidity into the market.

The trader said the oversupply of liquidity had pushed rates on overnight funds to between 0-3 percent on Wednesday compared to between 11-14 percent at the close of last week.

