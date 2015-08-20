Ugandan shilling weakens on energy, manufacturing dollar demand

KAMPALA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Thursday due to dollar demand for dollars from energy and manufacturing clients.

At 0847 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,570/3,580, weaker than Wednesday’s close of 3,560/3,570.

“The market is getting significant demand,” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

The shilling has weakened 22.5 percent against the dollar this year, mainly due to a globally firmer dollar on expectations of a U.S. rate hike.

A widening current account deficit has also put pressure on the local currency, as has concerns ahead of presidential and parliamentary polls due any time between February and March next year, with some investors adopting a “wait and see” stance.

Market participants say higher spending ahead of the polls could put pressure on public finances, weakening the currency.

