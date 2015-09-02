FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ugandan shilling gains as Treasury auction depresses liquidity
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 2, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Ugandan shilling gains as Treasury auction depresses liquidity

Elias Biryabarema

3 Min Read

KAMPALA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling posted marginal gains on Wednesday, helped by scant supply of shillings in the runup to a Treasury auction and subdued dollar demand.

At 0906 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,670/3,680, stronger than Tuesday’s close of 3,680/3,690.

“There’s significant tightness in liquidity because the auction has taken away some of the money,” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

Bank of Uganda (BoU) was due later on Wednesday to release results of a Treasury bill auction for 170 billion shillings ($46 million) in various tenors.

Such auctions typically support the local currency by attracting inflows of dollars from offshore investors.

Analysts, though, have said foreign investors’ appetite for Ugandan debt has turned tepid, despite high yields, due to the shilling’s sharp depreciation.

Bukenya said there was also a slump in dollar demand from corporates as most were unwilling to buy at current levels, helping lift the shilling.

Traders say the shilling, which has lost 24.6 percent of its value so far this year, is eyeing a new psychological level of 3,700 which they figure would likely trigger an intervention by the central bank.

A trader at a leading commercial bank said the overall tone of the shilling remained biased towards depreciation given Uganda’s ballooning trade deficit weighing.

Central bank data show Uganda’s current account deficit widened to $2.4 billion in fiscal year 2014/15 (July-June) from the previous year’s $2.1 billion and is projected to deteriorate further to $2.8 billion in 2015/16.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

$1 = 3,670.0000 Ugandan shillings Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edith Honan/Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.