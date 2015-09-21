FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling stable, seen easing due to corporate dollar demand
#Financials
September 21, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Ugandan shilling stable, seen easing due to corporate dollar demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

KAMPALA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was
unchanged on Monday but was expected to come under pressure in
the coming days as companies resume dollar purchases after
paying their mid-month taxes.
    At 0955 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,655/3,665, unchanged from Friday's close.
    "Since corporates are done with their tax payments, demand
could improve this week," said Benon Okwenje, a trader at
Stanbic Bank.
    Appetite for the greenback was mostly sluggish last week
because importers and other corporate firms were out of the
market as some of their cash that would fund dollar purchases
was used to pay mid-month taxes. 
    After pulling back from an all-time low of 3,685/3,695 hit
on August 25, the shilling has been trading just below the
much-watched support level of 3,700.
    Traders say breaching that level is likely to lead the
central bank to intervene and provide support to the local
currency, which has already lost 24.2 percent of its value so
far this year. 
    Market players say the shilling's outlook in the coming
months is still worrisome, undermined by rising public spending
and fiscal and trade deficits.
    "In October we normally see a rebound in demand from
importers targeting year-end shoppers," said a trader from a
leading commercial bank.
    "We should probably start to see that wave of demand kick in
soon." 
    Coupled with fears over political uncertainty ahead of next
year's elections this will likely push the shilling out into
3,700 territory in the coming weeks, he said. 
    
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
