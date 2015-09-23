Ugandan shilling stable on tepid demand for dollars

KAMPALA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling held steady on Wednesday due to sluggish demand for dollars before a public holiday.

At 0840 GMT, commercial Banks quoted the shilling at 3,655/3,665, unchanged from Tuesday’s close.

“Appetite for dollars is extremely low today I think because of the holiday tomorrow,” said Ali Abbas, a trader at Crane Bank.

Financial markets in the East African nation will be closed for a public holiday on Thursday.

Abbas said an expected impovement of liquidity in the domestic money markets could however spur appetite for dollars after the holiday.

On Tuesday, the central bank injected 184 billion shillings into the interbank market via a seven-day reverse repurchase agreement (reverse repo).

The local currency has been hovering around 3,650 for about a month after policymakers embarked on a tightening cycle and hard currency injections helped pull it back from an all-time record low of 3,685/3,695.

