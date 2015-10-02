FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ugandan shilling stable as funds flow in from charities, farm exporters
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Ugandan shilling stable as funds flow in from charities, farm exporters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was
stable on Friday as dollar inflows to non-governmental
organisations and agricultural exporters offset demand from
importers. 
    At 0916 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,685/3,695, unchanged from Thursday's close. 
    "The market has received some inflows which have absorbed
the pressure on the shilling," said Faisal Bukenya, head of
market making at Barclays Bank. "Pressure could build next week
if corporate appetite returns, but 3,700 will still remain a key
support level."  
    Uganda is Africa's largest exporter of coffee and also ships
tea, fish, tobacco, cocoa and flowers. 
    The shilling is 25 percent weaker against the greenback so
far this year. Traders say it is likely to weaken further in
coming months on concern about rising government spending and
political instability before elections next year.
    The depreciation should be cushioned by the central bank's
monetary policy tightening cycle. Bank of Uganda has raised its
benchmark rate this year by 500 basis points to try to stem
inflationary pressures and shore up the shilling.
    It is expected to raise the rate again at the next
rate-setting meeting, around mid-month, after a jump in
inflation.
    Year-on-year headline inflation shot to 7.2 percent last
month from 4.8 percent in August, fuelled by soaring food costs.
 
    
   UGX Spot Rate.................... 
   Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... 
   Calculated Cross Rates.......... 
   Deposits..................... 
   Deposits & Forwards............. 
   Uganda Equities Guide....... 
   Uganda All Share Index........ 
   Shilling background ..... 
   Ugandan Debt Guide............ 
   All Uganda Bonds............. 
   Uganda T-Bills.............. 
   Uganda Benchmark............. 
   Central Bank ................ 
   Ugandan Contributor Index.... 
   Uganda Coffee Prices....... 

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa,
Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.