Ugandan shilling stable as funds flow in from charities, farm exporters

KAMPALA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Friday as dollar inflows to non-governmental organisations and agricultural exporters offset demand from importers. At 0916 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,685/3,695, unchanged from Thursday's close. "The market has received some inflows which have absorbed the pressure on the shilling," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank. "Pressure could build next week if corporate appetite returns, but 3,700 will still remain a key support level." Uganda is Africa's largest exporter of coffee and also ships tea, fish, tobacco, cocoa and flowers. The shilling is 25 percent weaker against the greenback so far this year. Traders say it is likely to weaken further in coming months on concern about rising government spending and political instability before elections next year. The depreciation should be cushioned by the central bank's monetary policy tightening cycle. Bank of Uganda has raised its benchmark rate this year by 500 basis points to try to stem inflationary pressures and shore up the shilling. It is expected to raise the rate again at the next rate-setting meeting, around mid-month, after a jump in inflation. Year-on-year headline inflation shot to 7.2 percent last month from 4.8 percent in August, fuelled by soaring food costs. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa, Larry King)