FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ugandan shilling weakens on central bank liquidity injection
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 28, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Ugandan shilling weakens on central bank liquidity injection

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Wednesday after an injection of local currency liquidity by the central bank eased scarcity among commercial banks.

At 0851 GMT commercial banks quoted the local currency at 2,855/2,865, weaker than Tuesday’s close of 2,845/2,855.

Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa said tight shilling liquidity in recent trading sessions had pushed up rates for overnight and one-week funds in the interbank market.

“The central bank came in with a reverse repo to ease the scarcity and after that we saw a surge in interbank demand (for dollars),” he said.

The shilling has lost about 3 percent against the dollar this month, partly due to dollar demand from commercial banks who were stocking up on greenbacks on fears the United States would imminently hike interest rates.

Speculative activity has also been fingered by the central bank which has sold hard currency five times this month to try to tame demand and slow the shilling’s depreciation momentum.

A trader at a leading commercial bank said the market could also take cue from the yields returned at an auction scheduled for Wednesday.

“If the rates maintain their upward trajectory, it might signal a surge in offshore interest,” he said.

A total of 180 billion shillings ($63.05 million) worth of two and ten-year bonds are up for sale.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices....... ($1 = 2,855.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.