Ugandan shilling slightly weaker on dollar demand from telecoms

KAMPALA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Tuesday, weighed down by dollar demand from telecom firms and commercial banks although it was expected to trade in a narrow range in the short term.

At 1122 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,858/2,868, slightly weaker than Monday’s close of 2,853/2,863.

“The market has received some appetite from telecoms and I also saw limited demand in the interbank,” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

Ali Abbas, a trader at Crane Bank said the market was awash in local currency liquidity and commercial banks were taking advantage to build hard currency positions.

“There’s a lot of shilling liquidity in the market which is making it easier for (interbank) players to build dollar positions cheaply,” he said.

The local currency has been steady in recent days after heavy dollar demand last month triggered a series of central bank interventions to slow its depreciation.

Some traders said the shilling - which is now down 3.1 percent against the greenback so far this year - will also likely be supported on expectations of hard currency inflows from offshore investors drawn by high yields on Ugandan debt.

Rates on Ugandan debt have been surging in recent months on expectations that government spending on development projects will expand significantly before elections early next year.

The central bank is due to sell Treasury bills worth a total of 175 billion shillings ($61 million) this week.

