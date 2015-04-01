FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling weakens as manufacturing dollar demand weighs
April 1, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

Ugandan shilling weakens as manufacturing dollar demand weighs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, April 1 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Wednesday, undermined by rising dollar demand from manufacturing firms and was expected to lose further ground amid a surge in market liquidity.

At 0928 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,980/2,990, weaker than Tuesday’s close of 2,973/2,983.

“There’s significant corporate demand mainly from manufacturing firms which is weighing on the shilling,” said Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank.

The shilling weakened to its all-time low of 3,116/3,126 last month, pressured by strong corporate demand, the global strength of the dollar and investor fears about a likely surge in public spending ahead of 2016 presidential elections.

A series of dollar sell-offs by the central bank, Bank of Uganda (BoU) helped pull the local currency back. The shilling is 7 percent weaker against the greenback so far this year.

Traders however say the shilling’s medium-term outlook is bearish against the backdrop of weak inflows and sagging investor confidence in Ugandan assets.

A trader at a leading commercial said the interbank market was flush with local currency after BoU’s seven-day reverse repo on Tuesday injected liquidity.

Overnight funds exchanged hands at between 8-11 percent compared to two weeks ago when a biting liquidity squeeze pushed the rate to above 25 percent, the trader said.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)

