Ugandan shilling flat, seen weaker on liquidity injection

KAMPALA, April 28 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable for a second straight session this week, helped by muted dollar demand but was expected to come under pressure after the central bank injected liquidity into the market.

At 0901 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,995/3,005, unchanged from Monday’s close.

“BoU’s (Bank of Uganda) liquidity injection will help ease the tightness and allow players to take positions,” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

“The bias for the shilling is on the depreciation side.”

BoU conducted a seven-day reverse repo on Tuesday, pumping a total of 288.3 billion shillings ($96 million) into the interbank market.

The local currency has been largely on a weak footing since January, and has lost 7.7 percent of its value against the greenback so far this year.

Pressure on the shilling has mostly come from strong demand by foreign-owned corporates, the dollar’s global strength and concerns over Uganda’s growing current account deficit.

This month BoU tightened its monetary policy stance in part to offer support to the local currency but most traders expect the shilling’s outlook over the coming months to remain bearish.

Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank, said demand from both corporates and interbank players was subdued in early trade but the market sentiment was for a weaker shilling.

