Ugandan shilling firms as banks sell dollars, seen vulnerable

KAMPALA, June 25 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling extended gains on Thursday as interbank players pared their greenback positions to cope with a liquidity crunch but the local currency’s outlook was still seen as weak.

At 0741 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,270/3,280, stronger than Wednesday’s close of 3,290/3,300.

“The supply of shillings is very tight in the market, its very expensive now to hold onto large dollar positions,” said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.

“We’re seeing (dollar) selling pressure in the interbank lifting the local unit.”

On Wednesday, the central bank, Bank of Uganda (BoU), removed a total of 187 billion shillings ($57 million) from the interbank via a seven-day repurchase agreement (repo), triggering a liquidity scarcity.

Kamaluddin said the squeeze in shilling supplies had pushed up rates on overnight funds to 14 percent on Thursday compared to around 8 percent previously.

Traders also say demand for greenback is subdued with some players holding back because it was too costly to stock up dollars at the current buying level.

So far this year the shilling is 15 percent weaker against the dollar and has steadily pulled back from its all-time low of 3,365/3,375 hit last week after a central bank sell-off of hard currency on Friday helped lift investor confidence.

The shilling is still expected to trade on a weak footing ahead of presidential elections early next year and a widening current account deficit.

According to Bank of Uganda data, the country’s current account deficit ballooned to $687 million during the quarter to the end of April this year, from a deficit of $422.8 million in the preceding quarter.

“Political uncertainty and widening twin fiscal and current account deficits will support continuing shilling depreciation at an elevated pace before the general elections,” said Amsterdam-based frontier markets research firm, Mantis, in a market report.

($1 = 3,270.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)