FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ugandan shilling weaker after central bank buoys liquidity
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Ugandan shilling weaker after central bank buoys liquidity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, July 1 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was
marginally weaker on Wednesday as the central bank added
liquidity into the interbank market to ease a scarcity of
shillings. 
    At 0901 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,300/3,310, weaker than Tuesday's close of 3,295/3,305. 
    "The sentiment is generally biased against the shilling and
the liquidity scarcity has eased after BoU did a reverse repo,"
said Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank, referring to the
Bank of Uganda or central bank.
    It was not yet clear how much the central bank injected into
the market via the seven-day reverse repo. 
    Strong demand from banks and corporate firms, a widening
current account deficit and a surge in public spending ahead of
next year's presidential elections have kept the shilling
largely on a weak footing this year.
    So far this year the local currency has lost 16 percent of
its value against the dollar and its outlook is still seen as
bearish despite central bank's action to increase its benchmark
rate at two consecutive meetings to 13 percent.
    The BoU has tightened its policy stance to prevent the
shilling's depreciation from fuelling inflationary pressures. 
    Figures from statistics office showed inflation held steady
year-on-year in June at 4.9 percent from May.
   
   UGX Spot Rate..... 
   Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... 
   Calculated Cross Rates.......... 
   Deposits..................... 
   Deposits & Forwards............. 
   Uganda Equities Guide....... 
   Uganda All Share Index........ 
   Shilling background ..... 
   Ugandan Debt Guide............ 
   All Uganda Bonds............. 
   Uganda T-Bills.............. 
   Uganda Benchmark............. 
   Central Bank ................ 
   Ugandan Contributor Index.... 
   Uganda Coffee Prices....... 

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.