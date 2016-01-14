FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling firms on poor dollar demand from banks
January 14, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Ugandan shilling firms on poor dollar demand from banks

Elias Biryabarema

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was a touch stronger on Thursday, helped by weaker demand for hard currency from commercial banks and corporate clients.

At 0846 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,468/3,478, stronger than Wednesday’s close of 3,475/3,485.

“Much of the demand this week was in the interbank (market) but it seems banks have met all their needs,” said David Bagambe, trader at Diamond Trust Bank. “Corporates clients are also absent”

Bagambe added the local currency’s overall bias was still on the weaker side, weighed down by availability of excess liquidity and jitters over possible instability from the presidential election due on February 18.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Drazen Jorgic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
