MTN Uganda secures $114 mln loan for telecoms infrastructure
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 26, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

MTN Uganda secures $114 mln loan for telecoms infrastructure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 26 (Reuters) - MTN Uganda, a unit of South Africa’s MTN Group , got a $114 million syndicated credit which will be invested in its network infrastructure, it said on Thursday.

The company, Uganda’s biggest telecoms network operator with 8.9 million subscribers at the end of last year, said the loan was arranged by Stanbic Bank Uganda, which teamed up with Citi, Standard Chartered and Barclays for the deal.

The syndicated loan has a local currency portion equivalent to $74 million with the rest being in foreign currency.

MTN Uganda Chief Executive Brian Gouldie said the company had repaid another syndicated loan that was raised in 2009.

“This placed us in an ideal position to fund our continued aggressive network roll-out of high speed data capacity across Uganda,” he said in a statement.

Rising competition has forced firms to raise their investment to keep up with demands for faster connectivity, he added.

Parent MTN Group said on Wednesday its business was also under pressure in its two biggest markets of South Africa and Nigeria from tough competition and weak economic growth, as well as the rand’s low exchange rate. It is also still negotiating with the Nigerian authorities over a $3.9 billion fine for failing to disconnect millions of unregistered SIM cards users from its local cellular network. (Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

