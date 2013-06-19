FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uganda says to build 30,000 bpd refinery by 2016/17
#Energy
June 19, 2013 / 10:02 AM / in 4 years

Uganda says to build 30,000 bpd refinery by 2016/17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 19 (Reuters) - Uganda said on Wednesday it would build a 30,000 barrels per day refinery by 2016/17 and double this capacity two years later in a move towards commercial output of the country’s oil.

Explorers struck oil in east Africa’s third largest economy in 2006 and Uganda estimates its crude reserves at 3.5 billion barrels but wrangling over taxes and the viability of a local refinery have since stalled production.

“The first phase of 30,000 barrels of oil per day refinery is expected to be operational in 2016/17, with expansion to 60,000 barrels two years later,” Fred Kabanda, principal geologist at Uganda’s petroleum exploration and production department, told a regional oil and gas conference in Nairobi. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)

