Uganda sole power distributor to list this year
July 6, 2012 / 8:27 AM / in 5 years

Uganda sole power distributor to list this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, July 6 (Reuters) - Uganda’s sole power distributor Umeme plans to list this year on the Uganda and Nairobi stock exchanges as it looks to raise capital to finance the country’s electricity network, its managing director said on Friday.

Umeme, which is 100 percent owned by the pan-emerging markets private equity firm Actis, said it opted for an initial public offering as the availability of electricity has increased and there was an agreement over regulatory targets.

Reporting By Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia

