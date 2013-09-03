Uganda c.bank urges lenders to keep narrowing interest rate spreads

KAMPALA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Uganda’s decision to increase its Central Bank Rate (CBR) should not be taken by commercial banks as a cue to row back on efforts to narrow interest rate spreads which remain very high, Uganda’s central bank said on Tuesday.

“The increase in the CBR that I have just announced should not be used by the banks as an excuse to weaken efforts to narrow the interest rate spreads,” Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarmea; Editing by Richard Lough)