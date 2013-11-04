FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uganda holds key lending rate at 12 pct -central bank
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 4, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

Uganda holds key lending rate at 12 pct -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Uganda’s central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 12 percent on Monday, saying real economic growth was near its long term potential, while the upside and downside risks to inflation were balanced.

Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference core inflation was seen at 6.5-7.5 percent in the next 12 months before falling towards 5 percent in 2015.

“Given that ... real economic growth is now close to the economy’s long-term potential of 6-7 percent growth, we believe that a neutral monetary policy stance is warranted,” Tumusiime-Mutebile said. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.