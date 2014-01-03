UPDATE 1-Uganda central bank holds key lending rate, sees credit growth

(Adds details, background)

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Uganda held its benchmark lending rate at 11.5 percent on Friday and said private consumption was expected to rise as credit supply expanded, the central bank said.

Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference that economic growth in the first quarter of 2013/14 (July-June) slowed due to drought but full year growth was seen remaining within their projections.

“Growth in 2013/14 is still projected at 6 percent-6.5 percent, well within the level of potential GDP growth,” he said.

Tumusiime-Mutebile said drought had slowed agricultural sector growth, which led to a GDP growth shrinking by 0.6 percent compared with first quarter of 2012/13.

“This decline was precipitated by the drought, which led to a 3.4 percent decline in agricultural output,” he said.

President Yoweri Museveni said on Tuesday Uganda’s economic growth was expected to accelerate to about 6.2 percent in the 2013/2014 (July-June) fiscal year, helped by greater electricity supply.

The east African country is on the cusp of a petrodollar-fuelled boom after commercial hydrocarbon deposits were struck along its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006. Production is seen commencing in 2016 at the earliest but the government is investing heavily in infrastructure including dams and roads.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts that Uganda’s economy will grow 6.25 percent this fiscal year, driven by heavy public investment which is seen sharply widening the fiscal deficit.

The fund said Uganda’s central bank acknowledged the second-round inflationary risks from food price increases, but believed this was mitigated by below-potential economic growth and September’s rate hike.

According to Uganda bureau of statistics, the average annual inflation rate for 2013 was 5.5 percent compared to 14.0 percent last year.

“The Bank of Uganda (BoU) forecasts suggest that inflation will edge down further in the near-term driven by improved food crop harvests, but rise to 6.5-7.5 percent during the latter part of 2014,” Tumusiime-Mutebile said.

"BoU continues to assess the risks to inflation outlook to be on the upside. Monetary policy therefore has to balance current modest inflation outturn against the likelihood that inflationary pressures will rise over the medium."