FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uganda cuts key lending rate to 13 pct
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 2, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Uganda cuts key lending rate to 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Uganda’s central bank cut its key lending rate for the fifth straight month on Tuesday to 13.0 percent from 15.0 percent previously, but there were upside risks for inflation to rise due to domestic supply shocks, the bank’s governor said.

“The main upside risks to the inflation forecasts are domestic supply shocks, particularly to food production, higher global commodity prices and exchange rate depreciation as a result of the external current account,” Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.