FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uganda central bank holds key lending rate at 11.50 pct
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 3, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

Uganda central bank holds key lending rate at 11.50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Uganda held its benchmark lending rate at 11.5 percent on Friday and said private consumption was expected to rise as credit supply expanded, the central bank said.

Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference that economic growth in the first quarter of 2013/14 (July-June) slowed due to drought but full year growth was seen remaining within their projections.

“Growth in 2013/14 is still projected at 6 percent-6.5 percent, well within the level of potential GDP growth,” he said. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.