Uganda cbank cuts lending rate to 12.5 pct
November 1, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Uganda cbank cuts lending rate to 12.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Uganda’s central bank cut its key lending rate for the sixth straight month on Thursday to 12.5 percent from 13.0 percent previously, the bank’s governor said.

Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference there were indications that lending to private sector was starting to pick up, but at a slow pace.

He said in the short term, monetary policy will continue to focus on stimulating aggregate demand.

Uganda said on Wednesday that inflation in October slowed to 4.5 percent from a revised 5.5 percent in September.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
