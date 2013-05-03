FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uganda central bank holds key lending rate at 12 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 3, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

Uganda central bank holds key lending rate at 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, May 3 (Reuters) - Uganda’s central bank on Friday held its key interest rate at 12 percent for the fifth straight month, saying it expected commercial bank lending to grow, but there were upside risks to rising inflation due to higher energy prices.

Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference that there were also risks to higher inflation rate in the near-term arising from global commodity prices.

He said economic growth for the 2012/13 (July-June) fiscal year was seen at 5.3 percent and was projected to rise to between 6 and 7 percent in the following year. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.