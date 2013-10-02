FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uganda keeps lending rate at 12 pct -cbank governor
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 2, 2013 / 9:28 AM / 4 years ago

Uganda keeps lending rate at 12 pct -cbank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Uganda’s central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 12 percent on Wednesday, with the bank saying the recent spike in inflation due to rising food prices was temporary.

“Given that core inflation is forecast to fall back to the BoU policy target over the medium term, I believe that it is warranted to maintain a neutral monetary policy stance for this month,” Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Drazen Jorgic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.