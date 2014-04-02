FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uganda central bank holds key lending rate at 11.50 pct
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

Uganda central bank holds key lending rate at 11.50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, April 2 (Reuters) - Uganda’s central bank held its key lending rate at 11.50 percent on Wednesday, citing sluggish private credit growth and an upwards trend in core inflation.

Bank of Uganda (BoU) Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference that a faster recovery in lending growth may be impeded by banks trying to improve their credit quality.

Ugandan inflation rose above 7 percent on Monday for the first time since October 2013, pushed higher by rising food prices.

Reporting Elias Biryabarema; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.