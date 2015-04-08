FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Uganda raises key lending rate to 12 pct to curb inflation
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 8, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Uganda raises key lending rate to 12 pct to curb inflation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

KAMPALA, April 8 (Reuters) - Uganda’s central bank raised its benchmark lending rate for the first time since June 2014 to forestall a rise in core inflation caused by a weakening local currency and faster economic growth.

Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference the bank had raised the rate to 12 percent from 11 percent and said core inflation was seen rising to around 5 percent by the middle of 2015, and to 7.9 percent by June 2016.

“The depreciation of the exchange rate and faster real GDP growth will exert upward pressures on inflation over the medium term,” Tumusiime-Mutebile said.

He reiterated the bank’s readiness to intervene in the foreign exchange markets, like it did in March, but said he would let the real exchange rate adjust smoothly to maintain external balance.

The central bank in March sought to reassure investors by saying it would be vigilant against inflation.

Uganda’s year-on-year headline inflation rose to 1.9 percent in March from 1.6 percent a month earlier while core inflation rose to 3.7 percent from 3.3 percent over the same period.

The shilling was little changed after the bank raised interest rates, trading at 2,980/2,990 per dollar at 1017 GMT from 2,977/2,987 just before the announcement. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.