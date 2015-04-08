UPDATE 1-Uganda raises key lending rate to 12 pct to curb inflation

(Adds details, background)

KAMPALA, April 8 (Reuters) - Uganda’s central bank raised its benchmark lending rate for the first time since June 2014 to forestall a rise in core inflation caused by a weakening local currency and faster economic growth.

Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference the bank had raised the rate to 12 percent from 11 percent and said core inflation was seen rising to around 5 percent by the middle of 2015, and to 7.9 percent by June 2016.

“The depreciation of the exchange rate and faster real GDP growth will exert upward pressures on inflation over the medium term,” Tumusiime-Mutebile said.

He reiterated the bank’s readiness to intervene in the foreign exchange markets, like it did in March, but said he would let the real exchange rate adjust smoothly to maintain external balance.

The central bank in March sought to reassure investors by saying it would be vigilant against inflation.

Uganda’s year-on-year headline inflation rose to 1.9 percent in March from 1.6 percent a month earlier while core inflation rose to 3.7 percent from 3.3 percent over the same period.

The shilling was little changed after the bank raised interest rates, trading at 2,980/2,990 per dollar at 1017 GMT from 2,977/2,987 just before the announcement. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)