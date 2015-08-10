UPDATE 2-Ugandan central bank steps up anti-inflation fight

* Raises rates 150 basis points to 16 pct

* Says weaker shilling could fuel inflation (Updates with analyst, market reaction)

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Uganda’s central bank raised its benchmark lending rate to 16 percent from 14.5 percent on Monday, saying the weakening of its currency against the dollar had heightened inflationary risks.

Policymakers in the east African nation started tightening monetary policy in April after the shilling weakened sharply against the dollar - although prospects for economic growth remain strong.

They have since jacked up rates by a total of 500 basis points, including at a special meeting last month, when they also raised them by 150 basis points to the 14.5 percent level.

Analysts said the aggressive tightening showed the central bank’s desire to stabilise the foreign exchange rate but added the main challenge would be ensuring the short-term rates in financial markets followed suit.

“The real test lies in whether overnight rates, which have been at much lower level, are able to better reflect this tightening,” said Razia Khan, head of research for Africa at Standard Chartered in London.

Average overnight lending rates on the interbank market stood at 15 percent, market participants said, compared with 14 percent in the last week of July.

“Day-to-day market liquidity likely needs to be addressed to mount a more robust defense of the Ugandan shilling,” Khan said.

Like other frontier and emerging currencies, the Ugandan shilling has been under pressure this year from a dollar firming on expectations of a U.S. rate hike, making the prices of imports and anything priced in dollars more expensive.

“A tighter monetary policy stance is warranted to forestall risks of higher inflation,” central bank governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference, adding the bank’s forecasts showed the shilling could weaken further.

The shilling, which is down 21.7 percent against the dollar this year, was steady at 3,555.

Tumusiime-Mutebile said the higher lending rates would help annual core inflation to stay in single digits and head towards the bank’s medium target of 5 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes food, water and fuel prices, rose to 5.4 percent in July from 4.9 percent in June.

Tumusiime-Mutebile said there were signs of strong economic growth this year supported by public investments and a recovery in the agriculture sector.

He however said depressed commodity prices was a source of uncertainty. (Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Alison Williams)